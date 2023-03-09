SEATTLE — Just a day before a subpoena vote, Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz agreed Tuesday to testify before Congress on March 29 about alleged labor law violations.

Schultz's testimony will "provide a deeper understanding of (Starbucks) culture and priorities," the company's general counsel Zabrina Jenkins said in a letter.



