SEATTLE — Starbucks shareholders approved a proposition for the board of directors to conduct a third-party assessment of how the company treats its workforce. The Seattle-based coffee giant, which has been facing congressional and legal scrutiny for similar concerns, previously opposed the proposition and announced it would do its own assessment.

In a 418-386 vote last week, shareholders pushed for their proposed independent assessment of Starbucks’ labor rights practices. The company’s response to the unionization drive, investors argued in the proposition, could hurt its positive brand reputation.



