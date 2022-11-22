SEATTLE — Starbucks will close its Seattle store at Broadway East and Denny Way next month, the company told workers Monday night. The closure of the Capitol Hill store will take effect Dec. 11, according to the company.

Seattle-based Starbucks said its attempts to address safety concerns at the location were not effective. Incidents included theft, vandalism, property damage, drug use, threats of physical violence, verbal harassment and assault, according to Andrew Trull, a Starbucks spokesperson.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.