WENATCHEE — Starr Ranch Growers got some national attention Monday with a spot on NBC’s The Today Show.
Boxes of the Wenatchee company’s fruit were shown being unloaded for the San Antonio Food Bank that is feeding about 120,000 people a week, twice the normal amount.
The pallets of fruit were donated to food banks, schools and other organizations in partnership with retailers in 26 states, including Washington, to meet growing demand.
The company also received some Facebook recognition from the Yakima School District for “the thousands of bags of apples that you give to help feed our families.”