WENATCHEE — Apple lovers far and wide can now order Starr Ranch Growers apples delivered to their door all year long.
The Wenatchee-based company launched a direct-to-consumer program last week, offering organic Galas year-round, with Honeycrisp and JUICI apples available in the fall. The fruit orders include free shipping in 100% fully recyclable boxes.
“With so much of the consumer marketplace plugged in and seeking an alternative eCommerce experience, we felt this was the appropriate next step to meet consumer demand and offer an elevated and accessible shopping solution," Starr Ranch Growers CEO Brett Reasor said in a press release.
The hand-picked apples go from warehouse to front door in two to three days, depending on weather and timing. According to the website, the hand-picked orders are not sent out over the weekend to avoid having them sit in a shipping office.
"The target market for this launch is the entirety of the continental U.S.," Starr Ranch Growers Director of Business Development Dan Davis said in an email Tuesday. "Through the entirety of COVID we’ve had significant consumer outreach through our website and social media channels for our product. This endeavor is our way of trying to meet them where they are."
The company had been working on reaching consumers directly before the pandemic, he said.
"Now we feel that we can fulfill that need. It’s been amazing just in the first couple days of launch how many people have placed orders," he said. "That feels like validation of what we’ve put together."
The next step is to add products and grow the program.
"We don’t think this is a replacement for the typical retail shopper, but will augment our ability to reach those that can’t or don’t want to get our fruit through traditional means," he said.
The Wenatchee-based fruit grower and packer has also introduced a newsletter, "The Crate," as another way to connect directly to consumers.
NCW — After visiting the fourth under-construction development in the Wenatchee Valley on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, real estate agent Danny Zavala reflected on the area’s housing market while sitting in his car.