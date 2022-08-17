Purchase Access

OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farms on Wednesday, alleging the company discriminated against workers.

The lawsuit alleges the company discriminated against domestic workers and women, deceived workers regarding job requirements and wages, and retaliated against workers who tried to assert their rights.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

