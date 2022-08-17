OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farms on Wednesday, alleging the company discriminated against workers.
The lawsuit alleges the company discriminated against domestic workers and women, deceived workers regarding job requirements and wages, and retaliated against workers who tried to assert their rights.
Ostrom Mushroom Farms officials did not respond to requests for comment left by email and phone Wednesday.
Between January 2021 and May 2022, Ostrom fired more than 140 mushroom pickers, most of whom were women, according to a news release from Ferguson's office. An advertisement for workers posted on Facebook called for only male workers, according to the lawsuit. Women were disciplined at higher rates than men, the lawsuit said. In a news conference, Ferguson said that 24% of female workers were disciplined as opposed to 14% of male workers.
Maria Toscano, who used to work at Ostrom, said the company was looking for "any excuse" to fire workers.
"It's extremely stressful to know that you have a family, that you're a single mother and that you have no right to have a job like that because you're a woman," she said in Spanish during the news conference. "I was a worker. I worked there for over a year. I left only because I couldn't take the stress of that place."
Samira Rosas, who has worked at the company since 2019, said she wants to continue to work at the company and support her children, but that workers must first have their rights respected.
Ostrom hired 65 foreign H-2A workers,63 of whom were men, in April this year. Ferguson alleged that Ostrom abused the H-2A system and sought to replace domestic workers with H-2A workers. The U.S. Department of Labor's H-2A program is meant to provide foreign labor when an employer faces a labor shortage.
Blanca Rodriguez, deputy director of advocacy for Columbia Legal Services, said this type of abuse of the H-2A program is not unique. Columbia Legal Services, Northwest Justice Project and United Farm Workers helped report this case to the Attorney General's Office.
When Ostrom began applying for the H-2A program in early 2021, Ferguson alleges that Ostrom increased mushroom pickers' production quotas and issued more warnings without providing workers with information about their productivity. The lawsuit alleges these changes were a pretext to fire domestic employees.
At the same time, the lawsuit alleges that Ostrom did not hire domestic employees, even though domestic labor was available. Ferguson points to the job requirement of 3 months of agricultural experience, which many H-2A workers did not have, as evidence for discrimination.
"Ostrom also discouraged and outright rejected U.S.-based workers who wanted to apply for work there," Ferguson said. "My team uncovered evidence that Ostrom rejected more than a dozen applications from qualified U.S.-based workers with agricultural work experience."
When workers complained, Ostrom allegedly retaliated through warnings and one case where a manager physically assaulted a worker with a metal cart after a meeting with Ostrom's management in which she expressed concerns about work conditions, according to the lawsuit. Rosas said she was hit by the cart and it left her with bruises on her leg.
The retaliation, along with the alleged discrimination against female and domestic workers, are violations of the Washington Law Against Discrimination, Ferguson's office said. The lawsuit alleges that deceiving workers in regards to employment and job eligibility violates the Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit was filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
"This is the beginning, the fight goes on," said Jose Martinez, an Ostrom worker, at the press conference in Spanish. "What we want is to have a union at that company to stop the violations of workers' rights, harassment and injustices."
Ostrom moved to Sunnyside in 2019, where it employs around 200 workers and ships between eight and nine million pounds of mushrooms each year, according to the lawsuit.
___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The 30 up-and-coming community and business leaders selected for The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2022 have been busy achieving and exceeding the goals they’ve set for themselves.