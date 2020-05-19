OLYMPIA — State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed consumer protection lawsuits against two gyms, one in Puyallup and one in Arlington, that have remained open despite the state's stay-home directive.
The suits, filed in Pierce and Snohomish counties on Monday, argue that by flouting the governor's orders, the gyms are endangering lives and gaining an unfair advantage over competitors that closed, Ferguson said in a statement early Tuesday.
The business owners — Michael J. Baker and Shane D. Cowhig of Fitness 101 Team Puyallup, more commonly known as Northwest Fitness Co., and Michael and Richard Jellison of Power Alley Fitness, more commonly known as PA Fitness, in Arlington — received multiple warnings that remaining open threatens public health, the statement said.
On Friday, both sets of owners received cease and desist letters as final warnings to stop operating within 48 hours or face a lawsuit.
Mike Jellison, who co-owns PA Fitness in Arlington with his brother, said Tuesday that it's been a daily struggle to stay open but they believe it's the right thing to do for their clients.
"This is our Constitution. This is our rights," he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
Jellison said the gym has adopted all guidelines from the federal government and the CDC, cleaning hourly, giving each client their own bottle of disinfectant and checking people's temperatures with an infrared thermometer, among other measures.
"We're not making money," he said. "We just want to get to the end of the race."
He said his gym will be joining scores of other fitness facility owners and Tim Eyman in suing the state attorney general later this week.
The AG's office also accuses the gyms of violating the Consumer Protection Act by gaining an unfair advantage over competitors who are complying with the state's order to close.
Ferguson's letter informs both businesses that, if they don't close, the state will seek monetary penalties as well as the costs and fees of bringing the legal actions. A court can impose monetary penalties of up to $2,000 per violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
"We understand the financial impact of Stay Home, Stay Healthy on small businesses, but that does not exempt you from the requirement to remain closed," the letters read. "The Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is necessary for public health. The COVID-19 virus spreads easily from person to person and the only way to control it, and save lives, is to maintain social distancing, including closing nonessential businesses. By keeping your business open, you are endangering the lives of your customers and your community."
"It is also unfair to your competitors for you to be open for business while they are complying with the Proclamation and making sacrifices for the benefit of the community," Ferguson's letters continues. "... In order to level the playing field and ensure the market is fair for all, you must close your doors."
On Tuesday morning, PA Fitness — located in a long row of shops including a quilt store and a pottery studio — had its front door wide open, with front-desk staffer Katie Henkle wearing a mask as she checked members' temperatures with a hand-held thermometer.
"Hospital-grade," she said.
The gym opened last Monday, and people started showing up immediately, she said. Rates posted on the window ranged from $15 a day to $50 a month.
"It's amazing seeing everyone come in and come together," Henkle said "We've had some membership cancellations, but it's been pretty mellow. Everyone is just excited to be working out again."