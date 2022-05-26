YAKIMA — Two more solar energy projects proposed near the recently-approved Black Rock Solar facility in eastern Yakima County will be considered at an online public hearing next week.
The state of Washington's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will host an informational meeting and land use hearing Wednesday, June 1, on two solar projects submitted by Cypress Creek Renewables LLC: High Top Solar and Ostrea Solar.
Cypress Creek Renewables is an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif. It plans to lease rangeland about 20 miles east of Moxee to build two 80-megawatt solar farms.
The proposed projects are immediately east of the Black Rock Solar Energy Project, a photovoltaic solar power facility which will feature 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site on both sides of State Route 24.
All three of these projects would be on land leased from rancher Zine Badissy, whose family owns large tracts of farmland in eastern Yakima County.
Black Rock will be developed by BayWa.r.e, Solar Projects LLC, based in Irvine, Calif. It went through Yakima County officials for planning and approval, with Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier hosting a May 5 public hearing on the matter before approving a conditional use permit for the project on May 19. Construction is scheduled to start next spring, and the facility could be running by the end of 2024.
The two projects under consideration by state officials, High Top and Ostrea, would be on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of SR 24.
During the public hearing, which begins at 5 p.m. June 1, the applicant and EFSEC staff will provide an overview of the proposed projects, followed by an opportunity for public comment.
At 6:30 p.m. June 1, EFSEC will host a land use consistency hearing to hear from the company and the public on whether the projects are consistent with local land use plans and zoning ordinances.
EFSEC is the state agency charged with providing one-stop permitting for certain types of major energy projects in Washington. It specifies the conditions of construction and operation, then manages an environmental and safety oversight program of facility and site operations.
In April, Cypress Creek Renewables applied to construct and operate two Yakima County solar facilities. The company also requested that EFSEC approve both facilities for expedited processing under state rules.
To be approved for expedited processing, the company must demonstrate the projects will not have significant adverse impact on the environment or that any impacts are mitigated to no longer be significant, and the projects are consistent with local land use codes and zoning ordinances. If approved for expedited processing, EFSEC will not require a complete Environmental Impact Statement.
To participate in the June 1 public meetings, visit efsec.wa.gov, click on the "Council Information" tab and scroll down to "Council Meetings." Click on that item, and scroll down to find a link that states, "Attend Meeting via Microsoft Teams." This is the preferred option.
The public also may participate by phone. Call 253-372-2181 and use Conference ID 452375281#.
Anyone wishing to speak during the meeting must sign up ahead of time by emailing efsec@utc.wa.gov or calling 360-664-1345 no later than 5 p.m. on June 1. To request accommodations or language translation services to provide a comment, email efsec@utc.wa.gov or call 360-664-1345.