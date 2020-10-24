OLYMPIA — Turkish thistle, which hasn’t yet been found here, and hanging sedge, which grows in riparian forests, ravines and wetlands, will join the state’s list of Class A noxious weeds in 2021 in a proposal that goes before the state’s Noxious Weed Control Board next month.
Proposed changes also include adding Ravenna grass, an ornamental variety that has escaped from landscaped yards into the wild, as one of Chelan County’s Class B noxious weeds. It’s one of 12 Class B weeds being assigned a designated area in which it needs to be controlled, or being undesignated from an area. Proposed changes also include updates to the scientific names of weeds.
The Class A weeds are those that are of the highest priority for eradication statewide. Class B weeds are those that need to be eradicated in designated areas.
The weed list is updated each year. The 2020 list, approved last fall, added the South American spongeplant as a Class A weed. Poison hemlock was designated as a Class B weed in Douglas County and Ravenna grass and European coltsfoot were designated as Grant County’s new Class B weeds.
The state board will hold a virtual public hearing at 11 a.m. Nov. 10 to take comments on the 2021 state noxious weed list. For details on the weeds in question and other proposed changes, go to nwcb.wa.gov/whats-new.
For log-in details, email mfee@agr.wa.gov.
Comments also can be emailed to noxiousweeds@agr.wa.gov, and are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 9.
The state Weed Control Board will vote on the proposed rule changes during its regular meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 10, a meeting that also is open to the public.