OLYMPIA — The state Liquor and Cannabis Board is hosting an online roundtable Tuesday to discuss safety at marijuana retail stores, with a panel of industry representatives, elected officials and banking advocates.
The event, at 10 a.m., was scheduled following armed robberies at three cannabis retail stores in Western Washington which resulted in three deaths within four days. The lack of banking services for marijuana retailers. which leaves them to rely on cash transactions, has made them targets for armed robbers, a trend that is on the rise.
The Liquor and Cannabis Board said so far in 2022, more than 50 robberies of cannabis businesses, many of them armed, have been reported, surpassing the number of robberies in all of 2021.
The Wenatchee Valley has not been immune. In November, three masked men robbed an East Wenatchee marijuana dispensary at gunpoint, restraining two employees with duct tape. No arrests have yet been made.
The listen- and view-only event Tuesday will include:
Perspectives from Michael Correia, the National Cannabis Industry Association’s director of government affairs on national conversations on the SAFE Banking Act
Updates from state Treasurer Pellicciotti on lobbying efforts to urge Congress to pass the federal SAFE Banking Act
Sen. Karen Keiser’s efforts as chair of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee work to enact retail safety measures in the state Legislature
First-hand experiences and insights of retailers
Liquor and Cannabis Board Enforcement and Education Division experiences and insights.
The panel will be facilitated by LCB Chair David Postman.
