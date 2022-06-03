YAKIMA — In real estate terms, the Yakima Valley and its abundant sunshine are a “hot” market for developers of solar energy farms.
But two environmental advocates and a Yakima County commissioner want to make sure the recent surge in solar interest doesn’t have negative impacts on area residents and wildlife.
Two more solar energy projects proposed near the recently-approved Black Rock Solar facility in eastern Yakima County were considered by the state of Washington’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council during online public hearings Wednesday evening.
The projects, High Top Solar and Ostrea Solar, were submitted by Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif. It plans to lease rangeland about 20 miles east of Moxee to build two 80-megawatt solar farms.
The proposed projects are immediately east of the Black Rock Solar Energy Project, a solar power facility which will feature 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site on both sides of State Highway 24.
All three of these projects would be on land leased from rancher Zine Badissy, whose family owns large tracts of farmland in eastern Yakima County.
Developer details solar farm plans
Tai Wallace, senior director of development for Cypress Creek Renewables, said the High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of Highway 24.
Two separate projects are proposed because they would be served by different power lines in the area. Ostrea will deliver power through Bonneville Power Administration lines, while the High Top project would use PacifiCorp’s lines.
Battery storage — which has seen its technology costs decrease by 80% over the past 10 years — also is an option for the two solar farms, Wallace said.
Project developer Jess Mosleh said the Ostrea project already has a customer, or “off-taker,” for its power, and also has a Community Workforce Agreement in place for its construction. The latter requires developers to seek a local workforce for a project’s construction and to pay prevailing wages, among other conditions.
While not identifying the off-taker, Mosleh said “100% of the power produced will go to Washington customers.”
She added that while High Top does not yet have an agreement for its power, the goal is to secure an off-taker by the end of 2022.
Cypress Creek representative Susan Drummond added that Yakima County’s land use code and comprehensive plan both support the project, with power generating facilities allowed for conditional use within agricultural zoning districts.
The project is on vacant, non-irrigated land and rangeland which has not been used for crop production for at least 25 years, Drummond said.
“This is an ideal location for this proposed use,” she added.
Environmental questions
Not everyone participating in Wednesday’s public hearing completely agreed with Drummond’s opinion.
Stan Isley of the Yakima Valley Audubon Society and Michael Tobin, district manager of the North Yakima Conservation District, said EFSEC officials must consider the combined impact of the four pending/approved Yakima County solar farm projects and the nearby Wautoma Solar proposal in western Benton County.
“Perhaps there needs to be a study on the environmental impacts of these combined projects,” Isley said. “Generally, I support this move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy … but let’s make sure we do these projects right.”
Tobin said he was concerned about the siting process, the conversion of potential farmland to other uses, and its effects on sage grouse and other wildlife in the area.
“When you look at the landscape from Goose Prairie to the Benton County (solar project), you will find a very effective habitat fence,” Tobin said. “The only reason these are being sited here is because of previous ill-suited siting of the BPA line.
“You need to look at these (solar projects) as a whole,” he added. “It’s not ‘vacant land,’ it’s used as forage. It’s used as habitat.”
Tobin also said rangeland doesn’t have to be used year-round to be important to agriculture. It often supports grazing in the spring and summer, with livestock being fed elsewhere the rest of the year.
County vs. state approval
District 1 County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said while she was neither for nor against the two individual projects, she believes county residents and elected officials should have more input on solar farm proposals.
“Our concern is that there is a massive rush to bypass the local process our elected officials should provide,” McKinney said. “This will fundamentally change the way our community looks and feels … We deserve an opportunity to consider how many of these solar farms we want to see blanketing Yakima County.”
While the state’s EFSEC, and ultimately Gov. Jay Inslee, will consider approval for the High Top and Ostrea solar projects (and previously approved the Goose Prairie solar project, eight miles east of Moxee), the Black Rock project was approved through the county.
Developers with BayWa.r.e, Solar Projects LLC, based in Irvine, California, pursued Black Rock’s approval through Yakima County planning officials, with Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier hosting a May 5 public hearing on the matter before approving a conditional use permit for the project on May 19. Construction is scheduled to start next spring, and the facility could be running by the end of 2024.
EFSEC is the state agency charged with providing one-stop permitting for certain types of major energy projects in Washington. It specifies the conditions of construction and operation, then manages an environmental and safety oversight program of facility and site operations.
In April, Cypress Creek Renewables applied to construct and operate the two proposed Yakima County solar facilities, requesting that EFSEC approve both through expedited processing.
To be approved for expedited processing, the company must demonstrate the projects will not have significant adverse impact on the environment or that any impacts are mitigated to no longer be significant, and the projects are consistent with local land use codes and zoning ordinances.
The EFSEC will next review application materials, public hearing comments and permit information before sending a recommendation to the governor.