FILE PHOTO: Firearms Unknown as Biden considers legislation restricting "ghost guns\

AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, in mid-April.

 Reuters file photo/Bing Guan

OLYMPIA — After years of attempts, Democrats in the Washington House of Representatives passed a ban on assault weapons late Wednesday.

The measure was approved one day after the House voted 52-44 requiring that those wishing to purchase a firearm take a safety training course and complete a background check.



