OLYMPIA — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is saying “Sorry Charlie” to StarKist tuna and the former CEO of competitor Bumble Bee, suing both for price-fixing he contends bilked consumers of millions of dollars.
The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, alleges a three-company price-fixing scheme between 2004 and 2015 cost Washington residents at least $6 million by artificially driving up the cost of canned tuna. As an example, the lawsuit said a resident ordinarily paying $1 for a can of chunk light tuna might have paid $1.08 under the scheme.
“We cannot have a free market where corporate titans are able to tip the scales to their own bank accounts,” Ferguson said Tuesday in a news release, adding he seeks full restitution allowable under state law in addition to court costs. “Washingtonians lost millions as a result of this corporate greed. I intend to get that back for them.”
Washington is the first state seeking compensation from the tuna giants after a U.S. District Court judge in December imposed a $100 million fine against StarKist — the maximum allowable under federal law — for its role in the scheme.
Pittsburgh-based StarKist and South Korean parent company Dongwon Industries became ensnared in a larger Department of Justice price-fixing investigation after Thai Union Group Chicken of the Sea tried to purchase Bumble Bee in 2015. At the time, whistle-blowers from inside Chicken of the Sea’s executive ranks alerted federal investigators to a price-fixing scheme involving hundreds of millions of dollars alleged to have occurred nationwide between the three conglomerates controlling roughly 80% of the nation’s tuna market.
Chicken of the Sea was not charged, receiving conditional leniency for helping with the investigation.
Former Bumble Bee CEO Christopher Lischewski, 59, was convicted of helping mastermind the scheme in December after a four-week trial in which a jury took only 30 minutes to render its verdict. Lischewski — the company’s CEO from 1999 until being indicted in May 2018 — faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine, but his lawyers argued this week ahead of his June 16 sentencing that he should receive 12 months of home confinement and a $100,000 fine.
Ferguson’s lawsuit, alleging facts derived largely from the federal cases, said “slowing and stagnating growth” and profit margins caused the three tuna companies to enter into a conspiracy by 2004 in which they “agreed and conspired to artificially increase prices for packaged tuna to record highs despite reduced consumer interest and falling demand.”
The lawsuit states that Lischewski sounded the alarm at a 1999 industry conference about how company leaders were losing $200 million yearly in potential profits by competing against one another in an “unwinnable” war.
The solution, according to the lawsuit, was the three companies deciding by 2004 to unlawfully coordinate how they priced, packaged and marketed their brands.
This included telephone conversations, email about collusive pricing among senior executives and sales representatives and mutual assurances they would not compete against one another. In addition, the lawsuit states, they agreed not to launch so-called FAD-free tuna products that shun the use of aggregation devices to harvest the fish — a practice that leads to overfishing and ensnares other species in nets as well.
In the early stages of the conspiracy, the lawsuit states, the companies agreed to follow any competitor’s price increase with one of their own. Later, they each downsized their cans from six ounces to five without reducing prices — then later colluded in increasing prices on those smaller containers.
The lawsuit alleges Lischewski was under pressure from his parent company to increase profit margins and stood to personally gain from the price-fixing through executive compensation and his ownership stake in Bumble Bee and several tuna fishing boats.