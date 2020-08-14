YAKIMA — Washington state is expecting a fresh apple crop this year of 134 million standard 40-pound boxes.
The volume is close to 2019’s 133.9 million box crop, according to a forecast released Aug. 7 by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
“The 2020 Washington state apple crop looks to be similar in size to last year’s,” said association President Jon DeVaney, who works out of the organization’s Yakima office. “Harvest is underway and growers anticipate being able to meet strong consumer demand with an ample and high-quality harvest. Our members are growing large crops, but with more varieties to choose from.”
According to the forecast, Galas will account for 23% of the total crop, the largest variety for the second year running. Red Delicious, the previous crop leader, which held reign for eight decades, is projected this year at 17%, followed by Fuji at 14%, and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp at 13% each of total production.
Cosmic Crisp is expected to come in at 1.2% of the total crop and Cripps Pink at 5%.
The number of organic boxes is expected to increase to 21 million, up from 15 million in 2019. Organics are expected to account for 16% of the crop this year, though the association notes that typically not all organic production is ultimately packed and marketed as organic.
The forecast is based on a survey of association members, and represents a best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market, which excludes those sent for processing.
Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November. The weather during the next few months could have an impact on the final harvest total.