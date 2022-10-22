OLYMPIA — Experienced cannabis growers, producers and processors are invited to share their expertise in a new mentor program being created by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
It’s part of a larger effort noted by the state Legislature in 2020 “to reduce barriers to entry by the cannabis industry for individuals and communities adversely impacted by enforcement of cannabis-related laws.”
The Social Equity in Cannabis Technical Assistance Program, created by the state Department of Commerce and the LCB, includes an online Learning System Module to help educate potential business owners on business planning and development, and group and one-on-one mentoring for applicants navigating the process of licensing a retail cannabis business.
The online modules are self-paced and include 17 free videos covering business planning, market research, strategies, accounting, business finance and more.
Commerce is seeking proposals to create a roster of mentors and a facilitator to launch the mentorship element of the program. Mentors will provide support services to any early-stage entrepreneurs interested in starting cannabis business enterprises. Later, assistance will target guidance and support to those seeking Social Equity licenses, providing tools and expertise where necessary.
Mentors may be awarded up to $40,000 depending on their proposed plan and budget, with a six-month contract from January through June 2023. The selected facilitator may be awarded up to $150,000 for the creation of three events in January, March and June 2023 to support program participants and additional in-person or online events.
Mentors will produce or provide between two and six learning experiences or materials, which might include field trips, panel discussions, workshops or classes. Mentors also would need to provide “office” hours to general applicants and time for in-depth, one-to-one consulting.
A workshop to explain the requirements for mentors and facilitators is set for 11 a.m. Nov. 2. For details on the requirements and the link to the Zoom meeting, go to wwrld.us/mentor. Proposals are due by Nov. 28.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone