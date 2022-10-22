OLYMPIA — Experienced cannabis growers, producers and processors are invited to share their expertise in a new mentor program being created by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.

It’s part of a larger effort noted by the state Legislature in 2020 “to reduce barriers to entry by the cannabis industry for individuals and communities adversely impacted by enforcement of cannabis-related laws.”



