STEHEKIN — Stehekin may run out of electricity capacity by 2024, but reducing hot water heater usage might be the solution.
It appears the town's small hydroelectric dam and backup generators won’t be able to keep up with demand if electricity usage continues on its upward tick.
The small town sits on the northern tip of Lake Chelan in a valley set between the peaks of the north Cascade Mountains. It is roughly 20 miles from the nearest large energy grid and not accessible by road.
It also has its own energy loop, which is running out of capacity for residents and visitors, said Andrew Grassell, Chelan County PUD energy development and conservation manager.
The PUD expects Stehekin to outgrow its energy supply sometime between 2024 and 2026, he said at a Sept. 27 meeting of elected officials in Chelan and Douglas counties, depending on its load growth rate.
In 2010, about 125 kilowatts of electricity were used annually, according to the PUD. The usage stayed about the same until 2017, when the average bumped up a bit to around 130 kilowatts annually.
Since then, load has fluctuated slightly. However, in 2021, an upward trend brought usage closer to 140, and it appeared the trend would continue.
With an 8% annual electrical load growth, demand would reach 150 kilowatts annually around 2024, and meet or possibly exceed the practical limit of the town’s hydro generator and supplemental diesel generator. With a 2% load growth annually, load would surpass 150 kilowatts annually around 2029.
The town is electrified primarily by a small dam with a 180-kilowatt capacity hydro generator, Grassell said.
A 75-kilowatt capacity diesel generator is a backup source, which kicks on at the same time energy demand exceeds the primary source, he said. Two large 300-kilowatt apiece diesel generators are available in emergencies, which are only used one at a time, and have permitting restrictions, he said.
“They can only be used in case of emergency,” Grassell said. “So, hydro plant goes down, they kick on. They can’t be used to meet the normal load increases that may occur over the normal peaks during the day.”
How it began
Electricity in Stehekin started with the Art Peterson family in the 1940s, according to a report by the University of Washington’s department of mechanical engineering in 2003.
The Petersons’ 65-kilowatt hydroelectric plant was on Company Creek, and provided electricity to several nearby homes, and had some left over. Individual generators supplemented other homes.
Others wanted electricity, too, and in 1962, asked the Chelan County PUD, which had formed in 1936, to take over. Realizing the system was aging, from 1917, the PUD first used a war-surplus diesel generator to supplement power, the report stated. Then, it finished a larger hydroelectric facility in 1968, capable of producing 205 kilowatts. Two diesel generators were added to supplement the new hydroelectric plant.
One of the diesel generators in 1975 was replaced with a 250-kilowatt generator, bringing the total capacity, including hydroelectric and diesel generator facilities, to 600 kilowatts, according to the report.
Why the increase?
Grassell said there could be many reasons for increased demand, but he didn’t know why exactly, since the PUD is primarily concerned with keeping up with electricity loads.
One guess, he said, is more people could be renting out their homes, which would have previously sat vacant during part of the year. Another guess was perhaps more homes or cabins were being built, he said.
It doesn’t appear Stehekin has had much of a population increase.
Its population was 142, with 209 housing units and seven employers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Decennial Census. In 2010, 152 people called Stehekin home, with 152 housing units, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report.
Solutions
The PUD considered a battery energy storage system in 2017, but it was three times what the PUD could afford, at around $1 million, he said. So that idea was tabled for the time. Options under consideration include replacing the small diesel generator with a 150-kilowatt propane generator at around $550,000 or replacing the small diesel generator with 150-kilowatt diesel generator at around $500,000.
However, the one that seems most feasible is to have people add some sort of timer or remote electric water heater control to their hot water tanks, which could cost around $190,000. This would cut off power to the tanks during peak usage times, and bring down overall consumption, he said. Peak times are generally 6-11 a.m. and 5-9 p.m.
“We estimate that electric water heaters make up at least 40% of Stehekin’s total energy consumption,” Grassell wrote in an email. “The billing profile data did not show that a lot of homes were using a significant amount of electric space heating, although that could change if the demographics of the customers change over time. This is likely due to the fact that there is still a lot of wood heat in the area.”
The PUD is in its investigative stage on the water heater control step, Grassell said. A pilot program with a few homes could start in early 2023, he said, and if successful, would be implemented for everyone.
“Our customers are very, very aware of what’s going on,” he said. “They’re well-informed about our energy challenges. They’re supportive of our current efforts and potential options.”