Stehekin powerhouse

Stehekin powerhouse is pictured during the Chelan Complex fire in August 2015.

STEHEKIN — Stehekin may run out of electricity capacity by 2024, but reducing hot water heater usage might be the solution.

It appears the town's small hydroelectric dam and backup generators won’t be able to keep up with demand if electricity usage continues on its upward tick.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?