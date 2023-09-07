WENATCHEE — Along came COVID and with it, a surge in pet ownership. However, pet-related services and care are still struggling to catch up.
Animals, just like humans, need occasional health care. Currently, the shortage of qualified vets and veterinary staff is evident.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 17% job growth in the veterinary field. At the same time, Animal Health Economics predicts a shortage of 15,000 pet veterinarians by 2030.
Wenatchee’s Cascade Veterinary Clinic is working on increasing its staff size and utilizing technology to expedite pet care.
“We started an apprenticeship program in 2022 to bring in more qualified veterinary assistants,” said Karly Murray, who runs the program at Cascade. “This is the first one of its kind in the nation. The participants get paid as they work and learn.”
According to Murray, there is a waiting list for the apprenticeship training. Some of the required academic work can be done through the Wenatchee Valley College.
“We see about 20-30 emergency patients daily,” said Cascade veterinarian Zack Hambleton. “Our policy is to say yes to everyone. We have extended our hours and added five more DVMs in the past three years.”
According to Hambleton, due to the adoption spike during the Covid pandemic, the clinic has noticed an increase in emergency visits.
Where the number of staff is lacking, new innovations in technology can help.
“We use some of the same equipment as in human care,” Hambleton explained.
“We apply immunotherapy, for example. Rather than performing surgery, we use cameras and ultrasound,” he commented further.
Technology is reaching homes and pet-related products, as well. Pets can now have smart feeders, litter boxes and even toys that monitor their activities and state of well-being. Now that people are returning to their workplaces, such monitors may be calming to the owner.
According to Today’s Veterinary Business (Aug. 1, 2022) there is a trend for segmented, more specific care for pets. While the custom has been for generalized pet care, new branches, such as dental only, tele-health and urgent care, may be emerging.
Another shift has been the mindset of preventive care rather than after-the-fact, reactive care. This mimics human health care, once again.
Today’s Veterinary Business further says that a team approach may be the new model as opposed to the one-doctor-one-patient approach. This would enhance the prognosis and assure better care for the animal.
Some medical advances are improving the lives of pets, as well.
A new drug called Varenzin-CA1 to treat feline anemia is under conditional approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The illness usually leads to cat death or euthanasia.
Morris Animal Foundation, based in Colorado, is supporting research in Canada on the effect of CBD as a postsurgical treatment for dogs. So far, CBD has been used to treat arthritic pain, seizures and anxiety, for example.
Pets and living longer and stronger and veterinary care is evolving right along with the trend. The forecast is an increase of jobs in the veterinary field as the pet world is expected to triple over the next 10 years.
Expenditures on veterinary care and related products in the U.S. are expected to rise this year. According to the American Pets Products Association, people in the U.S. spent $35.9 billion in 2022 on vet care and products, and the figure is forecast to rise to $37 billion in 2023.
This article appeared in the July Wenatchee Valley Business World.