The dryness gripping the American Plains is shrinking the U.S. wheat harvest, limiting the expansion of world supplies and delaying further relief from the worst food inflation in decades. 

NEW YORK — It’s so dry in Kansas that wheat plants are turning blue.

At this time of year, crops are typically a verdant green and reach about knee height. Instead, prolonged drought means that many plants are just barely shin-high, their growth stunted by a lack of moisture. Some are yellowing, and others have the tell-tale blueish hue that plagues damaged fields.



