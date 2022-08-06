Summer harvest delayed but robust in Walla Walla

Wheat harvest in southern Walla Walla County is a bit later than usual this year, but early returns show a double-digit increase in yields.

 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin/Greg Lehman

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WALLA WALLA — After a peculiarly wet and cool spring, the summer harvest is a bit behind schedule for wheat, seed and pulse farmers in the Walla Walla and Touchet valleys — but what’s getting loaded into trucks looks like a bumper crop.

Many growers are harvesting anywhere from a week to three weeks later than normal, said Cory Christensen, grain merchant with the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers.