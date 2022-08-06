WALLA WALLA — After a peculiarly wet and cool spring, the summer harvest is a bit behind schedule for wheat, seed and pulse farmers in the Walla Walla and Touchet valleys — but what’s getting loaded into trucks looks like a bumper crop.
Many growers are harvesting anywhere from a week to three weeks later than normal, said Cory Christensen, grain merchant with the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers.
A number of growers interviewed by the Union-Bulletin who normally finish harvesting by early August or soon after are expecting to finish anywhere from mid-August to early September.
But the early yields thus far, especially in areas that are typically lower-yield, are around 15-20% larger than normal, Christensen said.
“We think that this crop is going to be one of the largest ever for the area, possibly exceeding the 2020 crop, which was a record for us,” he said.
The quality of the harvest is also particularly good this year, Christensen said, which is a relief after lower quality during the 2021 harvest. Farmers last year had to contend with less conducive weather patterns, including a record-breaking June heatwave.
This year, the cool, wet and late winter and spring, without any significant periods of extreme heat or aridity, gave grains, pulses and seeds ample time to grow and mature, leading to a better yield, Christensen said.
While dryland wheat is reportedly doing particularly well, everything from barley, canola, alfalfa for hay or for seed, dry peas and garbanzo beans seems to be on track for a superb harvest.
“We’ve got probably some of the best crops we’ve ever cut on some of this ground,” said Ed Chvatal, who farms red and white wheat, alfalfa hay and alfalfa seed on plots located from Lowden to Walla Walla.
For Jesse McCaw, a fifth-generation farmer who grows dryland wheat in the Touchet Valley between Prescott and Dayton, harvest may stretch into September not only because of the delayed start, but because the harvest itself is likely to be slower.
The yields are so high that the combine needs to slow down, and while they’re harvesting about the same amount of bushels per day as normal, they’re covering fewer acres than normal.
The amount of rain has also caused more than normal “down wheat,” which refers to wheat that is no longer standing up because it has been laid down by blowing winds or heavy rains, which slows down the combine even further, McCaw said. All in all, he expects harvest to take 20-40% longer than normal, and he may not wrap up until Labor Day.
“Between May and June, we had over 10 inches of rain out here, which is way, way above normal,” McCaw said. “I can’t tell you what average is, but it’s probably closer to 2.5-3.5 inches. Last year, we had zero inches recorded in May and June.”
Many area farmers are dealing with a lot of down wheat, including Kelly Peterson of Wooden Road Farms, who grows wheat, canola and seed corn in fields near Milton-Freewater and Prescott.
While the spring rains — or monsoons, as Peterson refers to the record downpour — may have waterlogged his irrigated wheat fields, they seem to have generally been a net positive for his crops, he said.
Mark Wagoner, a Touchet-area farmer, is pleased with the summer’s harvest of dry peas and wheat from his irrigated fields. Wagoner’s fields of alfalfa seed, his largest crop, were pollinated by a surprisingly robust showing from the region’s alkali bees, he said, despite concerns about plummeting populations and the potential for their below-ground nests to be flooded by spring rains.
The above-average harvest is a relief for many farmers, who’ve faced rapidly rising input costs, whether due to the impact on inflation and the war in Ukraine on the price of fuels, fertilizer and herbicides, or from new labor protections that require farmworkers to receive overtime pay.
“We’ve got some of the best crops we’ve ever cut on some of this ground, but this is one of the most expensive crops we’ve ever raised, too,” Chvatal said. “It’s still going to be a good year, but it’s a little humbling, the amount of money we’ve spent on the crop to get it here.”
