An Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 sits inside a hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August. Travel statistics on the Department of Transportation website show Alaska had the top on-time performance among all U.S. airlines in June and July.

 The Seattle Times/Ken Lambert

SEATTLE — Alaska Air Group posted record third-quarter revenue and strong financial results Thursday, stoked by high fares and full airplanes through the summer. After a nightmarish breakdown in its operations in the spring, the airline recovered in the quarter to lead the industry in on-time performance.

Despite recession fears and a large increase in labor costs from major contract deals with its pilots, Alaska Air CEO Ben Minicucci on Thursday proclaimed the airline was back on a growth trajectory.



