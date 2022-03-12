WENATCHEE — Siri Rose’s passion for photography began 13 years ago when she picked up a friend’s camera and took an estimated 500 photos in 15 minutes. Over a decade later, what started as a hobby turned into a business as the owner of Sunday Brunch Photography based in Wenatchee.
“It took a lot of shooting,” Rose, 28, said of her progression from amateur to professional. “You just have to shoot as much as possible.”
It took her a few years and her own camera to realize photography could be a business. But once she did, she was hooked.
“I follow my heart in creating art,” Rose said. She’s been in business for about six years and has primarily focused on weddings for the past two. “I throw those ideas out there, and usually like-minded people will reach out to me.”
To make photography a career, Rose needed to sell herself, something she was uncomfortable with at first.
Rose said making a name for yourself in photography can be a challenge. In a saturated market where the main competitor is a smartphone that most people carry around, Rose said she shoots as much as possible to develop her style. And, though she learns from others’ work, she tries to be unique.
“I try not to like let my art be taken with what people want in photography. I try to stay true to like the art form itself,” she said. “You have to stay true to yourself, too.”
When beginning Rose also shot free weddings to gain exposure. Now, she largely relies on previous clients’ word of mouth, though she still attends wedding expos to get her name out.
“I do find that just like posting recent work and staying up to date on everything I’m doing, it makes people think ‘I could go for some pictures of myself like that,” she said.
The fall “tapers off a bit,” though Rose said she still keeps busy. The winter is her slowest time of year. Rose is about to enter her busy season. In the summer, which she described as “bumping,” she shoots up to six weddings a month. Her boyfriend is also learning videography and they plan to offer packages together.
Although she’s done some school photos, weddings remain her favorite event to shoot because “you’re like on your feet, moving all of the time.”
Rose said she’d like to shoot more destination weddings in the next five years and hopes to use photography an opportunity to travel the world.
“Capturing weddings in locations in places people feel most at home makes for the absolute best pictures,” she said. “There’s a more intimate feel when people can be 100% comfortable in front of the camera.”
Preparation for shoots varies. With new clients, especially for a themed shoot, Rose likes to know them as much as possible. This can include creating a shared Pinterest board or sending out a questionnaire.
“I like to know people fairly well prior to shooting so that we can like, really capture their essence,” she said.
Recent sessions that stand out to Rose include a ’70s-themed shoot and an underwater photo shoot.
For information about Sunday Brunch Photography, go to wwrld.us/SBP.