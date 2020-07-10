WENATCHEE — Two local radio stations have joined forces.
Resort Radio’s Sunny FM (KCSY) and Wheeler Broadcasting Inc., which owns KEYG AM and FM, entered a management and programming agreement on June 29 that allows Sunny FM to handle operations and programming for KEYG’s stations and translators.
That means Sunny FM’s current format and on-air programming will be simultaneously heard on 100,000-watt KEYG-FM Grand Coulee (98.5 FM) and on its associated translators. Sunny FM plays classic hits. “The Key” KEYG-FM previously played classic rock. Key Country 1490 AM will continue its country format, though more news, weather and information will be added to the mix.
The move expands Sunny FM’s coverage from the Cascades to Spokane and from the Columbia Basin to the Canadian border, serving an eight county area with a population base of more than 275,000.
In addition to 93.9 FM in the Wenatchee Valley, Sunny FM will also now be heard on 98.1 FM, which serves East Wenatchee, Rock island east to Highway 28 and Quincy.
The agreement also allows Sunny FM, which technically is based in Twisp, to broadcast on an additional translator in the Okanogan Valley, 97.7 FM, located on Omak Mountain serving Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Tonasket and Oroville near the Canadian border.
Business offices for both stations will be located and managed from the Sunny FM business offices at 10 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.
“This consolidated broadcast agreement will allow us to combine our sales and programming efforts affording an incredible marketing opportunity for advertisers to reach listeners all over Eastern Washington,” said Sunny FM General Manager Dave Herald, who owns the station with Kent Phillips and David Bauer.
Wheeler Broadcasting’s owner and general manager Mark Wheeler joined Sunny FM’s sales team on July 1, according to a joint press release. He will continue to service accounts throughout North Central Washington.
Wheeler said the two stations have been trying to put together a deal for many years. He is looking forward to having a little more time for family, fishing and helping Herald and staff.
KEYG AM 1490 Grand Coulee has also launched a new Country format to better serve Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Electric City, Wilbur and the Grand Coulee Recreational area.