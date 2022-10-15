FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen are at a terminal of the Port of Oakland, California

Shipping containers are seen at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., in late July. Big backups have dwindled at U.S. ports and the cost of shipping a container overseas to the U.S. has dropped significantly, but companies face other challenges.

 Reuters file photo/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK — John Ehresmann loves that the cost of shipping an ocean container from Asia to a U.S. port or buying a load of lumber has fallen back to earth.

If only that were true for everything he buys — but it’s not.



