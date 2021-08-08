KENNEWICK — A perfect storm of supply shortages during the pandemic has forced the Homebuilders Association of Tri-Cities to invent something new for this year's Parade of Home — and the Chefs on Parade had to be canceled altogether.
"Due to the supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 along with a shortage of available homes throughout the Tri-Cities, the number of builders able to enter a home in this year's Parade has been dramatically reduced, said Jeff Losey, executive director of the association, in a news release.
The Parade of Homes, a Tri-Cities staple for nearly 60 years, has featured as many as two dozen homes. This year just two houses will be featured for ticket holders to tour Sept. 17-19.
And a new event called Parade of Homes To Go on Sept. 11 will feature five local mobile eateries serving up samples to 400 ticketed attendees outside Bethel Church and early admission into this year's houses before they are available to the general public.
The food trucks will serve samples to ticketed guests in a picnic-style casual gathering 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside Bethel Church at 600 Shockley Road in Richland.
"We encourage attendees to be prepared to tailgate or bring their blankets and camp chairs to enjoy their samples picnic style on the Bethel Church lawn," said the release.
Participating food vendors are Doggie Style Gourmet, Fast & Curryous, Frost Me Sweet's mobile dessert truck, Hot Mess Burgers & Fries and Taqueria Chilisco. There will be no alcohol or live music.
Half of the net proceeds will be donated to the Wishing Star Foundation and the other half to a charity designated by the eatery that receives the most votes from attendees.
"We wanted to offer our participating chefs something more tangible than just bragging rights for receiving the most votes from event attendees by giving them the opportunity to promote and support a charity that is close to their hearts," Losey said.
Because of the limited number of homes participating, there just weren't enough kitchens to offer the full Chefs on Parade.
"Like everyone, we're anxious to get back to some semblance of normal, and resuming our partnership with some fantastic local eateries is a great way to do that," Losey wrote.
To buy tickets and for more information, go to hbatc.com.
The "To Go" event tickets are $25 per person and include admission to HBA's Fall Home Show on Oct. 1-3 at the HAPO Center in Pasco. Only 400 tickets are available for the Sept. 11 event.
Regular Parade of Homes tickets go on sale Sept. 6 for $10 at area Circle Ks stores and also include admission to the 2021 Fall Home Show.
A Virtual Parade launches Sept. 20 and additional homes will be available for online only tours.