The logo of Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch is seen at a shop at Buergenstock Hotels & Resort on Buergenstock near Lucerne, Switzerland January 16, 2020. 

KUALA LUMPUR — Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group has filed a lawsuit against the Malaysian government for confiscating rainbow-coloured watches that celebrate LGBT rights, in an act the company says has damaged its reputation.

Homosexuality is a crime in Muslim-majority Malaysia, and rights groups have warned of growing intolerance in the country towards the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community.