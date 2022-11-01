FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift discusses her music video "All Too Well" at Toronto film fest, in Toronto

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.

 Reuters/Mark Blinch

By Gabriella Borter

(Reuters) - Global pop sensation Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced that she was launching a tour for the first time in five years, with several U.S. stadium concert dates confirmed for 2023 and international stops to be revealed later.



