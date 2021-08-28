WENATCHEE — The winners of the NCW Tech Alliance’s 20th Annual Innovator Awards will be honored during a virtual event on Sept. 29, a change announced Monday by organizers.
This year’s event was intended to be a special anniversary luncheon with 450-plus people in attendance. In light of growing COVID-19 cases, the NCW Tech Alliance Board voted to move the event online.
“We have been planning our 20th Innovator Awards for the past two years, wanting to bring in all the extra pomp and circumstance that this important community event so rightly deserves,” said Jenny Rojanasthien, NCW Tech Alliance executive director. “While we will not be able to convene in a large group as planned, we’re grateful to have partnered with North 40 Productions and Skeeterbuggins Productions who will help us produce a virtual event that brings the excitement of the Innovator Awards into a cinematic experience online. In addition to our annual awards, we’ll also be honoring three Legacy Innovators in entrepreneurship, technology and STEM Education.”
The Virtual 20th Innovator Awards will be streamed live from the Numerica Performing Arts Center from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 29. The event will be broadcast online for free. The community is encouraged to register in advance for the event at ncwtech.org.