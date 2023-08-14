SEATTLE — IBM has completed a $4.6 billion acquisition of Apptio, a Bellevue-based technology company that sells software-as-a-service to other businesses. The companies first announced the deal in June.

The acquisition, which was completed Thursday, is not the first in Apptio’s 16-year history. After going public in 2016 with a $525 million valuation, Apptio was then acquired for $1.9 billion in 2019 by Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.