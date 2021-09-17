Tech Innovator award finalists announced By Nevonne McDanielsWorld staff writer Nevonne McDaniels Reporter Author email Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.75/week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WENATCHEE — NCW Tech Alliance has announced the names of the 15 finalists for the upcoming 20th Annual Innovator Awards.The finalists in the five Innovator Award categories were chosen by a committee of NCW Tech Alliance members with backgrounds in both business and education.The winners will be announced at the Virtual 20th Innovator Awards that will be streamed live from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 29. The program is free. For information, go to ncwtech.org.Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are:Virginia Emery, Beta HatchBlair McHaney, MXMetricsJonathan Baker, eqpdNewcomer in Technology finalists are:Foray CoffeeSTOKE Space TechnologiesConfluence Health Cardiology Virtual Care TeamIn addition to the business awards, three awards showcase educators and students. The recipients of each award will receive a scholarship to go toward education or program materials.STEM Champion of the Year finalists are:Mario A. Godoy-Gonzalez, Red Rock Elementary SchoolTom Willingham, Big Bend Community CollegeJoshua Porter, Western Washington UniversitySTEM College Student Innovator of the Year finalists are:Nicole Warren, Danielle Johnson, Dean Barker, Sasha Cooper, Mia Lopez, Ashley Thoroughman and Katlyn Watt, Wenatchee Valley CollegeAddison Hoffman, Wenatchee Valley CollegeXitali Cruz, Chelan High SchoolFuture Technology Leader of the Year finalists are:Peter Kyle, Cascade Christian AcademyRebecca Carlson, Royal Middle SchoolVictoria Conners, Eastmont High SchoolThe three legacy business award winners previously announced are:Andrew MetcalfeDoug MerrillStemilt Growers Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Finalist Tech Innovator School Sport Education Nevonne McDaniels Reporter Nevonne can be reached at (509) 664-7151 or mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com. Author email Follow Nevonne McDaniels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Read More Business Tech Innovator award finalists announced Sep 17, 2021 Business Icicle Brewing owner Pam Brulotte honored as industry champion Sep 17, 2021 Business It's official: Amazon warehouses coming to Tri-Cities, along with 1,500 jobs Sep 16, 2021 News H2A workers win $3 million settlement in lawsuit against Wenatchee's Stemilt Ag Services Sep 16, 2021 Local News Wenatchee Valley College building dedicated to Gloria Atkins, Colville tribal elder also known as Mish ee twie +4 Sep 16, 2021 Local News Wenatchee median home sale price hits $435,000, up from $360,000 in 2020 +3 Sep 16, 2021 Business 'Going on pure hope' | Following low harvest, wheat farmers face tough conditions for winter crop Sep 16, 2021 Business Pybus asks for input, plans virtual focus group Sep 14, 2021 Local News Four NCW forest health groups get DNR funding Sep 14, 2021 Business State Patrol troopers, corrections workers and others sue Inslee over vaccine mandate Sep 14, 2021 Wenatchee Valley Business World Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington. +4 topical Entrepreneurs, investors make their move By Tony BuhrFor Business World Sep 1, 2021 Starting and expanding businesses in the midst of a pandemic may seem risky, but entrepreneurs — and bankers — have found investment-worthy opportunities.