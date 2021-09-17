WENATCHEE — NCW Tech Alliance has announced the names of the 15 finalists for the upcoming 20th Annual Innovator Awards.

The finalists in the five Innovator Award categories were chosen by a committee of NCW Tech Alliance members with backgrounds in both business and education.

The winners will be announced at the Virtual 20th Innovator Awards that will be streamed live from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 29. The program is free. For information, go to ncwtech.org.

Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are:

  • Virginia Emery, Beta Hatch
  • Blair McHaney, MXMetrics
  • Jonathan Baker, eqpd

Newcomer in Technology finalists are:

  • Foray Coffee
  • STOKE Space Technologies
  • Confluence Health Cardiology Virtual Care Team

In addition to the business awards, three awards showcase educators and students. The recipients of each award will receive a scholarship to go toward education or program materials.

STEM Champion of the Year finalists are:

  • Mario A. Godoy-Gonzalez, Red Rock Elementary School
  • Tom Willingham, Big Bend Community College
  • Joshua Porter, Western Washington University

STEM College Student Innovator of the Year finalists are:

  • Nicole Warren, Danielle Johnson, Dean Barker, Sasha Cooper, Mia Lopez, Ashley Thoroughman and Katlyn Watt, Wenatchee Valley College
  • Addison Hoffman, Wenatchee Valley College
  • Xitali Cruz, Chelan High School

Future Technology Leader of the Year finalists are:

  • Peter Kyle, Cascade Christian Academy
  • Rebecca Carlson, Royal Middle School
  • Victoria Conners, Eastmont High School

The three legacy business award winners previously announced are:

  • Andrew Metcalfe
  • Doug Merrill
  • Stemilt Growers

