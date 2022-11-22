SEATTLE — A 15-year-old boy was charged Tuesday in connection with three armed robberies committed in under an hour last week at South King County gas stations, and sheriff's detectives suspect he was involved in more than 30 others during the first two weeks of November, prosecutors say.

The teen was arrested Thursday in Covington and remains in juvenile detention. His city of residence is not included in charging documents.



