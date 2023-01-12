A new Tesla Model 3 is shown at a delivery center on the last day of the company's third quarter, in San Diego

A new Tesla Model 3 is shown at a delivery center on the last day of the company's third quarter, in San Diego, California, on Sept. 30, 2019. 

 Reuters/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tesla Inc has slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%, extending an aggressive discounting effort and challenging rivals after missing Wall Street delivery estimates for 2022.

The move marks a reversal from the automaker's strategy over the last two years when new vehicle orders exceeded supply. It comes after CEO Elon Musk warned that the prospect of recession and higher interest rates meant it could lower prices to sustain growth at the expense of profit.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?