Amazon logo at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, Nov. 15. 

 Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report showed, as consumers kicked off the year's biggest shopping event on a strong note and eased worries of a lackluster holiday season.

Thanksgiving sales hit a record $5.29 billion, according to data released on Friday by Adobe Analytics, the data and insights arm of software company Adobe Inc.