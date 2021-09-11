WENATCHEE — Central Washington’s hard cider makers are gathering at Pybus Public Market Oct. 9 for the Big Chill Cider and HarvestFest organized by Savor Central Washington.
The event, featuring more than 40 ciders offered by 14 local labels, along with displays, games, music, snacks and a play area for kids, runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Taste the cider — ranging from dry to sweet and pear to apple — and meet the cider makers to talk about the intricacies of cider and food pairings. The participants include ChelanCraft, Archibald James, Union Hill, Bad Granny, Phillippi, Ole Swede, Snowdrift, Pear Up, Rootwood, Manchester Road, Steelhead, Barns Etc, Centre Ring and new entry — Watercore.
The hard cider industry has been unfolding over the past decade in Central Washington. All through the region, portions of family orchards are being repurposed to help the cider flow, said Rhona Baron, executive director of Savor Central Washington.
Rootwood Cider in Manson started grafting cider apples into their fourth-generation family orchard about eight years ago. Today, their cider is being poured at two visitor locations, she said. Some labels like Manchester Road are inspired by classic British beverages. Others like Union Hill are innovating new territory.
And then there’s Kevin Van Reenan, owner of East Wenatchee-based Pear Up, whose “perrys” helped establish the category in America and are now in Asia and Europe.