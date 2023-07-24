The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

A screen capture of Twitter's official page with an "X" on the profile image is seen on July 23, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media website. 

WASHINGTON D.C. — Billionaire Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as X could be complicated legally: companies including Meta and Microsoft already have intellectual property rights to the same letter.

X is so widely used and cited in trademarks that it is a candidate for legal challenges — and the company formerly known as Twitter could face its own issues defending its X brand in the future.



