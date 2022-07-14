WENATCHEE — If it’s raining cats and dogs, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is flooding.
The shelter, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is accepting supplies and encouraging community members to adopt pets after reaching maximum capacity due to high intake numbers.
Executive director Taylor Sharp partially attributed the high intake numbers to the Fourth of July. She said the loud noises from fireworks can scare dogs, causing them to escape their homes in search of safety. While the Humane Society does its best to reunite escaped pets with their owners, Sharp said the shelter took in more than 25 stray dogs after the Fourth.
The problems facing the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society aren’t isolated. “This is a nationwide problem,” Sharp said. “I just got back from a national conference, and I didn’t talk to a single shelter that had space.”
Now, the Humane Society is caring for around 80 dogs, Sharp said, leaving it very little kennel space for new strays.
“We never turn a stray away, ever,” Sharp said. “We take all of them and we make it work.” She emphasized that the shelter never euthanizes animals.
Because of the high number of dogs in its care, the Humane Society is in need of supplies. While its highest-priority needs change every day, Sharp said, the shelter is especially looking for canned wet food for dogs and cats. It’s also in need of canned spray cheese and hotdogs, which Sharp said shelter workers use as treats to build trust with shyer dogs.
Sharp said the shelter also needs non-food supplies, such as paper towel or toilet paper rolls, which it uses to create “enrichments” — treats or activities that entertain the animals. Sharp said the Humane Society strives to provide six enrichments to each animal every day so they don’t get bored.
Earlier this week, the Humane Society posted calls for supplies and donations to its social media pages, which helped the shelter with some of its issues.
“Our community is amazing, and they came together,” Sharp said. “Have we gotten enough? I doubt it.”
Community members can also donate money online or buy the shelter items off its Amazon Wishlist, which then ship directly to the shelter.
While donations and supplies do help the shelter, there’s a better way to lighten its load.
“The best thing people can do is come adopt a dog,” Sharp said. “We’re taking great care of them — they’re not in jeopardy in any sense of the word — but we are quite, quite full.”
For more information about how to help the Humane Society, visit https://wwrld.us/WVHSdonate.