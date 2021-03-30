WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee World’s website is among 22 Wick Communications websites and their associated newsrooms to be named a “trusted news site” by NewsGuard, a journalism and technology company that rates the credibility of news and information websites.
“With the amount of misinformation always just a click away, we are grateful for a third-party resource like NewsGuard to validate our commitment to solid journalism practices and reporting the truth to the communities we serve,” said Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick.
The Wick websites collectively earned a 100 out of 100 score for credibility and transparency.
NewsGuard noted that news coverage “generally takes a neutral tone” and opinion is clearly labeled.
“News articles on the sites generally rely on reputable and firsthand sources such as police, government officials and community members. Headlines and images accurately represent story content,” NewsGuard stated.
Wick sites also earned perfect marks for consistently publishing corrections, prominent presentation of their ownership, the presence of “Contact Us” pages containing the names and contact information of editorial staff, attributions on stories with contact information for authors, and the clear distinction between editorial and advertising content.
According to NewsGuard, only 20% of the 6,000 news and information websites it has rated have been awarded a perfect score. For information on the rating process, visit newsguardtech.com.