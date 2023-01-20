WENATCHEE — From breakfast to burgers.
The family owned, The Wild Huckleberry, took over Dusty’s In-N-Out diner after it closed in October 2022. Dusty’s reopened on Jan. 11, keeping much of the same look and food.
This is now the fourth restaurant in the area for the Decker family. Dusty’s, on 1427 N. Wenatchee Ave., joins the Big Y Cafe in Peshastin, The Huck at Pybus Public Market, and of course, The Wild Huckleberry in Wenatchee, in the family.
Unlike the other breakfast and brunch-orientated restaurants the Deckers operate, Dusty’s will stay the way it is — a burger and shake diner. Meanwhile, The Huck serves breakfast, brunch, and dinner.
“We wanted to keep it true to what Dusty’s was. It had such a lure to the valley. People loved Dusty’s for so long that changing it wasn’t something that we wanted to do.” said Bryon Decker, chief operating officer and oldest son of the Decker family.
Decker also said the Dusty's landlord wanted it to remain a burger joint.
The new menu still features burgers, fries, milkshakes and sundaes, along with the family's own recipes, Decker said, and the original Dusty Burger with the original recipe is back on the menu.
Decker said the move to running a diner that serves burgers and shakes is different than what the family is used to, but they are excited.
“When you have been doing the breakfast, sit-down restaurant for 23 years sometimes change is kind of fun, that’s what drew us to it,” Decker said.
He also said his family loves the historic stuff, as the Big Y Cafe location is in an old building and The Wild Huckleberry is in a historic house.
“Dusty’s is a very long tradition in the valley, and we like that a lot,” he said.
Decker added his family is glad it gets to preserve Dusty's legacy and doesn't plan on making any physical changes to the building.
Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210
World staff writer
