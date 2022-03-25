CHELAN — Three Fingers — manmade peninsulas jutting from the south shore of Lake Chelan — are being transformed into a dozen new waterfront single family lots (four on each finger) and one new commercial lot for a water-dependent venture.
Sitework on the infrastructure pieces required for the Chelan Bay development started in earnest last week.
If all goes according to plan, the underground utilities, road construction and basic landscaping should wrap up by June, followed by the lots being put up for sale, said Chris Martin of Pacific Rim Land LLC, the land-use division of GBI Holdings and Goodfellow Bros.
Goodfellow Bros., the Wenatchee-based civil construction firm, created the fingers of land from construction fill in the early 1960s.
“What's happening now is the underground work, then the paving and landscaping. We’re shooting for sales sometime after that. And we’ll have the docks going in. There are a lot of moving parts,” Martin said. “We haven’t set the pricing yet. It depends on what the market is doing.”
The final plat is finished and bonded. The permits are ready, Martin said. The project in January received federal approval for the commercial dock, one of the final pieces needed.
The permitting process has taken four years, which followed at least eight years of legal wrangling.
Plans to develop the 6-acre site, initially proposed in 2010, included 45 condominiums on the lakefront property and on the hillside across Highway 97A also owned by GBI Holdings. The proposal was withdrawn, but it led to the Chelan Basin Conservancy filing a lawsuit to get the “fingers” removed from the lake. Chelan County Superior Court initially agreed, but the state Supreme Court reversed the decision in March 2018.
“Once the main litigation was over and we were allowed to keep the fingers, we started working with the city to identify what worked,” Martin said.
Part of that permit requirement was to have a water-dependent commercial piece, with a commercial dock and parking.
“We would love to see a floating restaurant,” he said.
The commercial lot infrastructure will handle sewer, grease trap and power needed by a restaurant. But it depends on the right business owner coming along.
“There will be a nice commercial dock that will fit 20 boats for day use, with parking on half of the lot,” he said.
The development also includes a public easement for a walking path that will provide access to swimming, and some public parking.
On the residential side, the initial application to the city of Chelan proposed 25 residential lots, which was reduced to 12 lots after determining the single private road serving each finger could only serve four houses. The current configuration was introduced in spring 2021.
Martin said interest in the project is high, which the crew has seen first hand.
“Goodfellow Bros. is doing the civil work, so we’ve had people connected with the community stop by, including retired staff and workers,” he said. “Feedback has been great. People have been wanting to see something be done out there.”
More information on the project is available at chelanbay.com.