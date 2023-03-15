WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible U.S. ban, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is the most dramatic in a series of recent steps by U.S. officials and legislators who have raised fears that TikTok's U.S. user data could be passed on to China's government. ByteDance-owned TikTok has more than 100 million U.S. users.

A 3D printed Tik Tok logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this Oct. 2020 file illustration.