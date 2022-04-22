OKANOGAN — A Tonasket man was found guilty at trial Thursday of killing his wife and burning her remains in the trunk of a car.
A jury convicted Lance Robert Bowers, 39, in Okanogan County Superior Court of first-degree murder, first-degree reckless burning, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of first-degree assault.
A sentencing date has not been set. Bowers did not testify during the 10-day trial.
Witnesses testified they saw Bowers on June 3, 2019 outside a burning Mitsubishi Eclipse in the area of Frosty Creek Road in Tonasket. Offers to help him with the car were declined and Bowers walked away from the car, trial minutes show.
Bowers was shot and wounded by two Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies investigating the vehicle fire after Bowers drew a .32-caliber revolver at them.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on June 11 determined Angela Bowers died of two gunshot wounds to the head and neck, the affidavit said. The wounds appeared to be from a .32-caliber bullet, Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez told detectives.
Medical examiners identified the body as Angela Bowers in September 2019. She was listed as a missing person June 17, 2019 — 14 days after her remains were found in the car.
Video footage from the home where Lance and Angela Bowers lived last showed Angela Bowers alive at 5:10 a.m. June 2, according to the affidavit. Video showed Lance Bowers and his brother, Joseph Bowers, arriving at the home 10 minutes later.
The cameras were taken offline at 5:59 a.m. The cameras came back online at 6:12 p.m. when the homeowners returned home and found the cameras had been unplugged and observed Lance Bowers cleaning the home. Footage from 7:06 to 7:24 p.m. appeared to show Lance Bowers loading items into the trunk of a car before leaving, the affidavit said.
Okanogan County prosecutors twice pursued Joseph Bowers as a suspect in the death of Angela Bowers.
A charge of premeditated first-degree murder was filed against Joseph Bowers in November 2019 and then dismissed in March 2020. Prosecutors refiled the charge in December 2020, but the case was again dismissed in March 2021.
