WENATCHEE — Tonasket Tire is the winner of the NCW Economic Development District’s 2020 Supernova Business Launch Competition, which comes with a $10,000 cash prize and in-kind products and services valued at more than $8,500.
The announcement was made Thursday evening at the conclusion of a virtual “main event” showcasing the four finalists that advanced through three rounds of judging.
The other three finalists in the competition were:
- Yeti Chocolates, based in Rock Island and owned by Willow Merritt
- Burch Mountain BBQ, based in Wenatchee, owned by Justin Fox
- Pateros Brewster Community Resource Center Commercial Kitchen Project
The four were chosen from 38 applicants for this first-ever competition established with the goal of growing small businesses in North Central Washington, creating jobs for underemployed residents and addressing specific areas of need, including transportation, food, workforce housing or sustainable tourism.
As part of the competition, applicants were invited to participate in Start-Up Business Bootcamp, a series of free workshops provided online this spring by the Wenatchee Valley College Center of Entrepreneurship. The workshops helped participants complete a written business plan and provided marketing and other business operating information.
Tonasket Tire, owned by Tonasket native Chance Stucker, 24, opened June 17 at 8-D N. State Frontgate Road, in what had been a semi-truck mechanic garage south of town. They have a lease-option on the 4,200-square-foot building, which includes a 3,000-square-foot shop.
It’s a family operation. Stucker’s mother, Karla Stucker, serves as office manager. His brother, Trampas, helps at the front desk, and dad, Rod Stucker, provides behind-the-scenes support. The operation also includes tire know-how provided by Dan Lowe, who has 25 years of tire shop experience.
NCWEDD Executive Director Alyce Brown said Tonasket Tire rose to the top, in part, because it was able to open its doors in the middle of a pandemic, showing innovation, determination and resiliency.
“They are now providing a service that was needed in their community,” she said. “With the $10,000 prize money, Tonasket Tire will be able to purchase a mobile unit to provide roadside assistance for those driving in the region. Before, if you were to get a flat tire between Oroville and Omak, you could have been waiting for hours to get help. This just isn't a burden, but indeed a safety issue for those traveling.”
The added service will mean hiring an additional employee, checking off the job-creation box.
“Tonasket Tire truly represents what this competition is all about, which is to grow small businesses in North Central Washington while focusing on barriers to employment and the vitality of our region,” she said.
Karla Stucker said the competition has been a whirlwind and well worth the effort.
“We were pretty shocked to find out we won,” she said. “It’s a great competition. The fact that we were able to write a business plan was huge. We probably would never have gotten something like that done without going through the competition. And it was great to learn about marketing and be able to bounce ideas off of others going through the same thing.”