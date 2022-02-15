OLYMPIA — Negligent vehicle operators who have to pay for damage to roads, bridges and guardrails would also be liable to cover unpaid towing charges in a bill making its second appearance in the House this year.
Senate Bill 5406, introduced by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, passed the Senate on Friday in a 48-1 vote and has been referred to the House Transportation Committee, though a hearing date has not yet been set.
It’s made it that far before. Last year, after passing the Senate by a 47-1 vote, it was approved by the House Transportation Committee and House Rules Committee but did not reach the House floor for a vote before the session ended.
Hawkins reintroduced the bill this year with hope it will make it through to the governor’s desk.
If approved, it would authorize a registered tow-truck operator, dispatched by law enforcement or another state or local agency, to bring a civil action to recover unpaid vehicle recovery, impound and storage charges from a person who was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway in an illegal or negligent manner. The bill specifies the charges must align with an established fee schedule that already exists in law.
The focus, Hawkins said, is more about insurance companies than the individual vehicle owners.
Currently, the only recourse for tow truck operators to recover unpaid expenses is the sale of the vehicles, which often don’t cover the fees.
Hawkins said in an email Monday that some members of the House Transportation Committee last year had concerns that the bill language might disadvantage low-income populations.
“I don’t fully track with this thinking, but I believe some concerns were lower-income, vulnerable populations not being able to get their cars back because they couldn’t afford to pay, even if they were ‘negligent’ and caused the damage as the bill states,” he said. “The tow truck operators have expressed that the main focus of the bill is related to insurance companies that won’t pay, not individuals. I believe some of those same concerns may still exist in the House, but I also believe the bill would have passed overwhelmingly last year, if it didn’t run out of time on the House floor.”
Hawkins presented the bill at the request of Randy Houston, owner of Randy’s Auto Parts and Towing, who has offices in Wenatchee, Okanogan and Ephrata.
During testimony last year Houston shared the example of a call out in February 2020 to recover a truck that had landed in a creek near Coulee Dam after losing its brakes, hitting a building and crashing through a guardrail.
His company was left with $15,000 in unpaid costs after the insurance company denied the claim because the owner’s collision coverage had lapsed and towing services are not covered by the liability insurance that would cover damage to the building and guardrail.
Houston tried to collect from the truck owner, but the company had disbanded. His only other opportunity to cover costs was in the sale of the abandoned vehicle at auction, but the damage sustained left little of value.
“This will make sure that everyone who works to clear our highways and make them safe is treated equally,” Houston said in a press release. He testified in favor of the bill last year.