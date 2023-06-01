BIZ-AUTO-US-TOYOTA-EV-PRODUCTION-MCT

Toyota North Carolina construction progress at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite as of May 15. Toyota is constructing two Hybrid Electric Vehicle battery production buildings to support four HEV lines and preparing the pad for one Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) battery production buildings to support two BEV lines. 

DALLAS — Toyota will build its first U.S.-assembled electric SUV in Kentucky and invest an additional $2.1 billion in a North Carolina plant being built to produce the lithium-ion batteries powering the vehicles.

The new three-row SUV is an important step in the Japanese automaker’s acceleration of efforts to electrify its fleet of cars and trucks and build them where they’re sold.



