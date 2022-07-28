Purchase Access

COEUR D'ALENE — Motorists taking advantage of electric vehicle tax breaks contained in a $739 billion Senate bill introduced this week will be well-served by existing and planned infrastructure in the West, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in Coeur d'Alene on Thursday.

"Making electric more affordable for everybody is a priority, along with what we're already partnering with states on, which is making it easier to charge," the Navy Reserve veteran and former Democratic presidential candidate told six governors of the Western states.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

