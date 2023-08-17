Yellow

Yellow freight trailer photo free to use under creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/legalcode.

SEATTLE — More than 400 Washington workers are expected to lose their jobs with Yellow Corp., as the trucking company contracts under financial struggles and looming bankruptcy proceedings.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based company began layoffs in Washington at the end of last month, according to a Monday filing with the state’s Employee Security Department. It expects to let go 437 employees at all seven of its Washington locations. Yellow operates out of Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, East Wenatchee, Union Gap, Pasco and Spokane.



