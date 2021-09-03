WENATCHEE — Tumble Root Ranch, owned by Jordan and Ally Pittsinger of Ardenvoir, is the winner of the NCW Economic Development District’s 2021 Supernova Business Launch Competition — and the $10,000 cash prize and in-kind prizes that go with it.
Tumble Root Ranch, which offers eggs, pork, lamb, wools, honey and bee by-products, was selected Aug. 19 from four finalists in the competition that started in February with a group of 35 businesses.
The other three finalists were:
C&C Inspections: A home inspection business started in October 2020 by Cassandra Clark, covering Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan and Douglas counties.
Westridge Wood Co.: Dylan Honig’s Chelan-based business offers hand crafted, high-end furniture pieces.
Epoch Meet.Game.Refuel: Owners Andy and Leeah Lynn are in the process of opening a family friendly gaming lounge, 16 S. Wenatchee Ave., with gaming as well as a full bar and food.
The final four were selected in July from a group of 10 semi-finalists, which included the winners of the People’s Choice Awards — A Hand Spun Yarn of Entiat and BlueSkies Food Shack of East Wenatchee. Each won $250 in cash and a $500 photo credit with Oly Mingo Films. The other semi-finalists were Mauk Fishing Stuff, Foodie, Atlas Design Co. and Rice Construction.
Thirty-five competitors entered the contest in February, taking part in a series of startup bootcamps, tours and workshops to develop their small business plans.
This is the second year for the Supernova Business Launch, designed to identify and support new and growing businesses in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Ferry counties and the Colville Confederated Tribes. For more information, go to supernovablc.com.