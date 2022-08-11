Purchase Access

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter Inc. will revive features on the social media site to promote accurate information about the November U.S. midterm election and clamp down on false and misleading posts, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Civil rights and online misinformation experts have accused social media and tech platforms of not doing enough to prevent the spread of misinformation, including the idea that President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election.