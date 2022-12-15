FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk image on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Twitter Inc on Thursday suspended the accounts of several journalists, including ones from the New York Times and the Washington Post, with the site showing "account suspended" notices for them.

Reuters could not immediately ascertain why those accounts were suspended. All the suspended reporters have in recent months written about Twitter's owner, billionaire Elon Musk, and changes at the platform since he bought it.



