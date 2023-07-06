BIZ-CPT-META-THREADS-TWITTER-DMT

Threads, which is expected to rival Twitter, launched Wednesday night in more than 100 countries. 

LOS ANGELES — The hyped cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may not be happening, but a courthouse battle could loom after Meta launched its Twitter competitor app, Threads, on Wednesday.

Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro sent a letter to Meta Chief Executive Zuckerberg threatening legal action just after the new app was launched, saying that Threads was a “copycat” that used trade secrets from former Twitter employees hired by Meta, according to a letter obtained by the news site Semafor.



©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?