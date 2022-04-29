WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday interviewed the two candidates for an empty commissioner seat.
Allen R. Steele of Manson and Richard DeRock of Wenatchee were questioned in front of port staff and the public.
If appointed, one would take the Chelan County District 3 seat held by Rory Turner, who announced March 17 he will resign April 30. His last meeting was Tuesday.
Here's how the candidates answered some of the questions:
Where do you see the regional port in five years?
“I believe, from just what I've gathered so far and what little I've been around this is we’re headed in the right direction,” Steele said. “In five years, I hope we’re progressing to a point that we're bringing a lot more businesses in here. The biggest problem I see right now is at the airport, with the flights being cut down, it's going to make it a little harder for people coming in and getting out of the area. … I believe that we're progressing forward well.”
DeRock listed several things.
“Well, hopefully running a very functional and cash positive airport has decent service coming into the area,” DeRock said. “Whether that's achievable, I think is unknown, but I think that's a goal. Continuing on what appears to be a really strong path of financial stability. Investments that are delivering what mission has been, which is economic growth and development that is supporting the positive jobs in the community and the economic growth in the valley. …That appears to be moving in the right direction.”
What are your thoughts about the 2020 consolidation of the Port of Chelan County and the Port of Douglas County?
“Well, I think it's very good because both counties are very close to each other,” Steele said. “They work well, they have a lot of the same issues. … I believe they’re headed in the right direction by working together versus trying to work separately.”
“Well, I’m very supportive of that,” DeRock said. “I mean, I was a member of one of the committees that looked at that proposal at the time. And looking at the facts on the ground at the time, it was like, this is a logical answer. …I mean, and there are some differences, we recognize that, but I think the reality is it works better together.”
Describe an incident where they were “on the unpopular side of an issue” and provide the outcome.
“I can’t ever tell you that I’ve been on the unpopular side of an issue, to be honest with you,” Steele said. “I’ve been in situations where we’ve had disagreements but we always try to work it out amongst ourselves. … I think that it is very easily accomplished if you sit down and talk about it. Everybody’s got their own opinions usually, but a lot of times, their opinions are the same if you listen long enough.”
“Particularly a lot of things I've dealt with, it may be unpopular with segments and popular with others,” said DeRock. “When I was running Access (paratransit services) down in Los Angeles, we had a 10-year plan that we had achieved. We kept growing. That meant we were continuing to pull tax revenue.”
He said he was told to raise fares and reduce the services. The action was unpopular with some and popular with others, he said, so he had to tell both sides why the action was beneficial.
“It was a balancing question and trying to communicate the balance question,” he said.
No appointment was made Tuesday, but commissioners have 90 days from Turner’s last day, or July 29, to fill the spot.
The appointed person will serve until the November 2023 election, when he or she may decide to run for the office.